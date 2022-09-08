January 19, 1929-September 6, 2022
CEDAR FALLS-Eldora Maxine Sturm, 93, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at The Suites at Western Home Communities.
She was born on January 19, 1929, on her family’s farm southwest of Cedar Falls, the second child of Louie and Hertha (Guldager) Oleson. She graduated from Teachers College High School in 1946. On September 4, 1949, she was united in marriage to Donald E. Sturm at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. He died in January of 1981. They raised a family of four children then she went back to work as a mimeograph operator at the University of Northern Iowa, retiring in 1991.
Eldora is survived by four children: Craig (Karol) Sturm of Cedar Falls, Dan (Deb) Sturm of Urbandale, Tamara (Reed) Hunemuller of Cedar Falls, and Mark (Karen) Sturm of Cedar Falls; twelve grandchildren, and seventeen great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Maynard and Norman Oleson; and one sister, Marlys Cook.
Private family services will be at Richardson Funeral Service with inurnment at Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be directed to Bethlehem Lutheran Church or Cedar Valley Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
