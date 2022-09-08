Eldora Maxine Sturm

She was born on January 19, 1929, on her family’s farm southwest of Cedar Falls, the second child of Louie and Hertha (Guldager) Oleson. She graduated from Teachers College High School in 1946. On September 4, 1949, she was united in marriage to Donald E. Sturm at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. He died in January of 1981. They raised a family of four children then she went back to work as a mimeograph operator at the University of Northern Iowa, retiring in 1991.