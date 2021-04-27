June 16, 1928-April 23, 2021

GRUNDY CENTER-Eldon Richard Dieken, 92, of Grundy Center, Iowa passed away on the morning of Friday, April 23, 2021 at Grundy County Memorial Hospital.

Funeral services for Eldon will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Essential Instruction (formerly, Lincoln Center) Church located at 18901 Q Ave, Grundy Center, IA 50638. Public visitation will be held from 9:30 am until services begin. Following the funeral, Eldon will be laid to rest at the Lincoln Township Cemetery right next to the church. Memorial contributions may be directed in Eldon’s name to his family to later be donated. For further information or to send condolences, please, visit www.abelsfuneralhomes.com or call (319)824-3319. Engelkes Abels Funeral Home is caring for Eldon and his family.

Eldon Richard Dieken, was born on June 16, 1928 in rural Grundy Center, Iowa. The son of Heye and Marie (Uschkrat) Dieken, he was raised in Lincoln township, attended country school, and graduated from Dike High School with the class of 1946. Following graduation, he attended one semester at Teachers College (UNI) in Cedar Falls, Iowa. He proudly carried on the family legacy as the third-generation farmer on the Dieken farmstead.