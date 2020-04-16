Eldon R. Hoeppner

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(1938 - 2020)

Reinbeck, IA - Eldon (Eldie, Birdie) Royce Hoeppner, 81, born April 24, 1938 in Dinsdale, Iowa, passed away April 2, 2020, at home surrounded by loved ones.

He graduated in 1956 from Dinsdale High School, attended the University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls, IA, then served in the Army for 2 years. He worked for Moeller & Walter Inc., in Dinsdale, then, became part owner in the company until going to work for Peterson Contractors, Inc. Reinbeck in 1980, where he worked until February. He and his wife, Jeanne, married February 26, 1978, and also, owned and operated Robinson Clothing store in Reinbeck during the 1980s.

He is survived by his wife, Jeanne, Reinbeck, his brothers Don (Sherryl), Cedar Rapids, IA, and Curt (Gayle), Rockford, IL, sister Jo (Dieter), Cedar Falls, IA, 10 nieces and nephews, and 22 great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Harold and Ruth Hoeppner, a brother, Vernon, and a sister-in-law, Lee Ellen.