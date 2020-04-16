Eldon R. Hoeppner

(1938 - 2020)
Reinbeck, IA - Eldon (Eldie, Birdie) Royce Hoeppner, 81, born April 24, 1938 in Dinsdale, Iowa, passed away April 2, 2020, at home surrounded by loved ones.
He graduated in 1956 from Dinsdale High School, attended the University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls, IA, then served in the Army for 2 years. He worked for Moeller & Walter Inc., in Dinsdale, then, became part owner in the company until going to work for Peterson Contractors, Inc. Reinbeck in 1980, where he worked until February. He and his wife, Jeanne, married February 26, 1978, and also, owned and operated Robinson Clothing store in Reinbeck during the 1980s.
He is survived by his wife, Jeanne, Reinbeck, his brothers Don (Sherryl), Cedar Rapids, IA, and Curt (Gayle), Rockford, IL, sister Jo (Dieter), Cedar Falls, IA, 10 nieces and nephews, and 22 great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Harold and Ruth Hoeppner, a brother, Vernon, and a sister-in-law, Lee Ellen.
Eldie enjoyed tending his beautiful and bountiful gardens, cherished family gatherings, and enjoyed a brew or two and golf with friends in his younger years. He still rose before the sun for morning co?ee with the early birds gathered at the local convenience store before going to work. He always shared his wide smile, witty humor, and often a bit of sarcasm to keep recipients on their toes and guessing.
A family celebration of life will be held at a future date. Memorials may be given to Cedar Valley Hospice House.
