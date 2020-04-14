Eldon R. Hoeppner

(1938-2020)
REINBECK -- Eldon (Eldie, Birdie) Royce Hoeppner, 81, of Reinbeck, died April 2 at home.
He was born April 24, 1938, in Dinsdale. He graduated in 1956 from Dinsdale High School, attended the University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls, then served in the Army for two years. He worked for Moeller & Walter Inc. in Dinsdale, then became part-owner in the company until going to work for Peterson Contractors Inc. in Reinbeck in 1980, where he worked until February. He and his wife, Jeanne, married Feb. 26, 1978, and also owned and operated Robinson Clothing store in Reinbeck during the 1980s.
Survivors: his wife; two brothers, Don (Sherryl) of Cedar Rapids, and Curt (Gayle) of Rockford, Ill.; a sister, Jo (Dieter) of Cedar Falls; 10 nieces and nephews; and 22 great-nieces and -nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents, Harold and Ruth Hoeppner; a brother, Vernon; and a sister-in-law, Lee Ellen.
Services: A family celebration of life will be held at a future date.
Memorials: to Cedar Valley Hospice Home.
Online condolences at www.iowacremation.com.
Eldie enjoyed tending his beautiful and bountiful gardens, cherished family gatherings, and enjoyed a brew or two and golf with friends in his younger years. He still rose before the sun for morning coffee with the early birds gathered at the local convenience store before going to work.
