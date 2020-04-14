Eldon R. Hoeppner

He was born April 24, 1938, in Dinsdale. He graduated in 1956 from Dinsdale High School, attended the University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls, then served in the Army for two years. He worked for Moeller & Walter Inc. in Dinsdale, then became part-owner in the company until going to work for Peterson Contractors Inc. in Reinbeck in 1980, where he worked until February. He and his wife, Jeanne, married Feb. 26, 1978, and also owned and operated Robinson Clothing store in Reinbeck during the 1980s.