(1933-2018)
OELWEIN — Erwin Eldon “Ollie” Fratzke, 85, of Oelwein, formerly of Waterloo, died Sunday, Dec. 16, at Mercy Hospital in Oelwein following a short illness.
He was born April 26, 1933, at home in Fairbank, son of Erwin A. and Marjorie B. (Troxel) Fratzke.
He graduated from Oelwein High School in 1951 and went to work for Rath Packing Co., Waterloo, where he was employed for 35 years. Following the plant’s closing he worked at several jobs in Waterloo until his retirement.
He moved back to Oelwein in 2008 from his home in Minnesota and was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Survived by: five children, Darcy Ann Fratzke and Robert John (Etta), both of Waterloo, Lynn Joseph of Sioux Falls, S.D., Steven James of Waterloo and Brenda Kay (David) Leinbaugh of Evansdale; 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; a sister, Marjanne Fratzke of Oelwein; two brothers, Enoch (Marlene) of Oelwein and Craig (Nancy) of Storm Lake; his good friend, Cecelia “Sam” Garris, Oelwein; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and two brothers Theron and Gayle.
Services: At Ollie’s request a formal funeral service will not be held. Friends may greet his family at the Geilenfeld Funeral Home in Oelwein from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 20, with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery.
Memorials: may be given to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Ollie was a beloved father, grandfather, son, brother and friend. It could be said that he LOVED cars and back in the day always drove a “cool” one! Always busy, he NEVER stopped working despite chronic back pain and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.