December 9, 1934-December 21, 2021

STANLEY-Eldon Ingamells, 87, of Stanley passed away Tuesday December 21, 2021. Visitation will be from 3:00-6:00 PM on Sunday December 26, 2021 at the Geilenfeld-Buehner Funeral Home in Oelwein, with Masonic services beginning at 6:00 PM by the Hebron Masonic Lodge of Oelwein. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 AM on Monday December 27, 2021 at the Stanley Union Church in Stanley with Pastor Phil Rownd officiating. Interment will be in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens at Hazleton. Memorials will be directed to the Stanley Union Church and Camp Courageous.

Eldon Kyle Ingamells was born in Aurora on December 9, 1934 to parents Kyle and Hazel (King) Ingamells. He graduated from Stanley Consolidated Schools with the class of 1952. Eldon then served his country honorably in the United States Army. On June 14, 1964 he was united in marriage with Wilda Lincoln at Grace United Methodist Church in Oelwein. Eldon was employed in the accounting department of the Chicago Great Western Railroad from 1953-1968 and was a longtime farmer in Stanley.

Eldon was a member of the Fayette County Farm Bureau, Stanley Fire Department, Stanley Union Church, Fayette County Cattlemen, Fayette County Fair Board, Hebron Masonic Lodge of Oelwein, Aurora Community Club and the Fayette County 4-H Youth Committee.

Left to celebrate Eldon’s life are his wife Wilda; his sons: Craig (Sandy Alber) Ingamells of Manchester and Larry (Becky) Ingamells of Oskaloosa; his grandsons: Nicholas Ingamells and Brett Ingamells; his siblings: Lynn Ingamells of West Union, Sharon Fleener of Ames and Audrey Neuman of Ocala, FL; his sister-in-law June Ingamells of Oelwein; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers: Duane Ingamells and Earl Ingamells; his sister Shirley (in infancy); several aunts, uncles and cousins.