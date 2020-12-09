Eldon G. Hauser

The girls remember the annual vacations they took every summer and that their dad loved to hunt and fish. For more than 40 years, he enjoyed going with Evelyn, his daughters and their families, on an annual fishing trip to Canada.

Eldon retired from farming at the age of 65, but he remained active well into his 90s. He took up bowling after he retired and bowled in a senior league until the age of 96.

He was a great dad and an even better grandfather. He loved having his grandkids and great-grandkids out to the farm, and they loved going because Grandpa always had three-wheelers, four-wheelers, a pond to fish, and cards to play.

Eldon was a lifelong member of St. John’s-Pleasant Hil Church. He also served on the REC Board and was a longtime township trustee; in fact, he was still attending township meetings when he was 96. Eldon also enjoyed the fellowship of various coffee groups in surrounding towns, going to the sale barn, and an occasional visit to the casino.

He lived a long, productive and meaningful life, and Eldon’s daughters, grandkids, “greats,” his one “great-great” and his many friends will certainly miss him but they are grateful that Eldon and Evelyn are together in Heaven.