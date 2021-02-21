Eldon E. Werner, 80, of Waterloo, died Friday, February 12, 2021, at UnityPoint Health—Allen Hospital. He was born August 24, 1940 in Ida Grove, IA, to Lester and Lavern Nielsen Werner. Eldon graduated in 1958 from Lakefield, MN high school; attended Meteorology School and later obtained his pilot’s license. He married Patricia Anderson, on July 26, 1962. They had three children together Russell, Lee and Julie. Patricia later passed away in 1997 after a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis. He owned and operated Cedar Leasing, a long-haul trucking transport company. Eldon was also a union crane operator from 1974-2011, as a member of International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE) Local #234. He was a member of the National Wild Turkey Federation. Eldon spent his free time fishing with trips to Canada and the rest of his time helping his sons. Eldon is survived by a son, Lee Werner‚ Waterloo; daughter, Julie (Bob) Cotton‚ Iowa City; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Werner, Shelby Werner, Tanner Werner, Cassidy (Dallas) Houchins, and Brady, Cole and Garet Cotton; brothers, Roger (Vickie) Werner‚ Spirit Lake‚ IA and Larry (Sharon) Werner‚ Lakefield‚ MN. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia and a son, Russell Werner. Memorial Services: 11:00 AM on Monday, February 22, 2021 at Locke Funeral Home with visitation for an hour before services. Memorials to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation. For more, visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com.