Eldon E. Kratchmer

(1930-2019)
WAVERLY — Eldon Eugene Kratchmer, 88, of Waverly, died at home Wednesday, March 6.
He was born March 22, 1930, on the family farm in Butler County, son of Martin L. and Edna P. (Wright) Kratchmer. On March 20, 1955, he married Joan I. Juhl at United Methodist Church in Nashua. The couple later divorced in 1988.
He graduated in 1948 from the Waverly High School. Following his schooling, he helped his parents on the farm. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1952 to 1953. In 1952, he was wounded while serving with the 176th Armored Artillery and received the Purple Heart. He returned to Waverly and worked for Carnation Dairy. Eldon farmed his entire working life and also worked at Standard Oil as a route salesman and was an insurance agent for 30 years with Danish Mutual Insurance Co., retiring in 2006. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly and a lifetime member of the AMVETS Post 79 and Farm Bureau.
Survived by: a son, Keith E. (Rachel) Kratchmer of Clarksville; a daughter, Kelly J. (Greg) Meyer of Sumner; three grandchildren, Jordan (Cody) Brown, Jared (Emily) Skillen and Jessica Skillen; two great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Margaret Kratchmer of Spooner, Wis.; and his canine German Shepherd, Sheba.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a brother, Merlin; and a sister, Donna (Harold) Willson.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at Trinity United Methodist Church, with burial in Harlington Cemetery, both in Waverly, with military graveside rites conducted by the Waverly Area Veterans Group Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. today, March 8, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly, and also for an hour before services Saturday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family for later designation.
Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Eldon had a very strong, independent German personality and was extremely hard working. He loved being outside and on his John Deere tractor. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and woodworking, but most of all, spending time with his family, especially his grandkids.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.