September 22, 1926-October 26, 2021

EVANSDALE-Eldon E. Abben, 95, of Evansdale, died Tuesday, October 26, at the UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital. He was born September 22, 1926, in rural Dumont, son of Edward and Iva E. (Wickham) Abben. He graduated from Bristow High School. He served in the United States Navy SeaBees during WWll, receiving an honorable discharge. Eldon married Grace L. Hillman February 22, 1948, in Bristow. He worked for Rath Packing Co. for 31 years, retiring in 1978. He was a member of the Waterloo American Legion.

Eldon is survived by his wife, Grace; his children: Judy (Bill) Meinecke of Fairbank, and James (Connie) Abben, Janet Abben, and kid daughter, Linda Leadley, all of Evansdale; many grandchildren; many great grandchildren; many great-great grandchildren; and a brother, Richard Abben of Corpus Christi, TX. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Joyce (Bill) Huse; great-great grandson, Levi Huse; three brothers, Beryl, Ivan and Ronald Abben and a sister, Betty J. Wubbena.

Funeral Services 10:30 AM, Monday, November 1, at Garden View Chapel. The family will greet friends for one hour before the service. Following the service burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery with military rites by Waterloo American Legion Post #138, VFW Post #1623 and the United States Navy. Memorials to the family. For more, visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com