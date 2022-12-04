March 7, 1934-November 28, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Eldon D. Duesenberg, 88, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, November 28, 2022, at NewAldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls.

He was born March 7, 1934, in Raritan, IL, son of Gilbert and Bernice O. Duesenberg. Eldon graduated from Iowa State University with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering. He honorably served his country in the United States Army Air Force as an aviation mechanic.

He married Diane Cole on July 28, 1984, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.

He retired from John Deere on April 1, 1985, after 28 years.

Eldon was a member of the Waterloo #101 Toastmasters Club and Black Hawk Tennis Club for 31 years and played on John Deere tennis league. He was also a member of Orchard Hill Reformed Church in Cedar Falls.

Eldon is survived by his wife, Diane of Cedar Falls; three children, Steve (Renee) Duesenberg of Readlyn, Tami (Jim) Staver of Waterloo, and Derric (Jaime) Duesenberg of Cedar Rapids; four stepchildren, Jean (Max) Good and Ann (Paul) Baransy, both of Ohio, Nola (Jim) Quealy of California, and William (Kimberly) Shepherd of Ohio; nine grandchildren; seven step grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and nephew, Melvin Duesenberg.

He is preceded in death by a daughter, Lori Duesenberg; a grandson, Joseph Duesenberg; a great grandson, Dalton Traskas; and brother, LaVerne Duesenberg.

Services: 3:00 PM, Monday, December 5, at Locke on 4th, 1519 W 4th St., Waterloo with visitation for one hour before the service. Graveside Services are 1:00 PM, Wednesday, December 7 at Stronghurst Cemetery in Stronghurst IL with military honors by Stronghurst American Legion Post 765 and the United States Army Honors Detail. Memorials to the family. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com.