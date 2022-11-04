August 24, 1932-November 2, 2022

WAVERLY-Eldon Charles Westendorf, 90, of Waverly, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at the Denver Sunset Home in Denver.

Eldon was born August 24, 1932, on the family farm outside of Waverly, Iowa, the son of Carl and Frieda (Kammeyer) Westendorf. He received his GED through Tripoli Community Schools. He served in the Army from 1953 until 1955 during the Korean War. Upon his discharge he returned to the home place to farm. On February 13, 1955, he was united in marriage to Marilyn Bruns at St. John Lutheran Church-Maxfield. To this union twin daughters were born, Teresa (Teri) and Debra (Deb). Eldon farmed his entire working life until retirement in 1996. He was also active with tractor pulling and was inducted into the Iowa Tractor Pulling Hall of Fame in 2002.

Eldon was a member of the Kingdom Hall in New Hampton. He dedicated 35 years to preaching God’s Word as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, a favorite pastime he loved with heart and mind. He served 30 years as a board member of Readlyn Mutual and 44 years on the board for Butler-Bremer Communications. Eldon loved working on the farm and was an accomplished woodworker, making furniture pieces for each of his family members among countless other items. Along with Marilyn, they traveled extensively throughout the world and enjoyed over 50 cruises together.

Eldon is survived by his wife, Marilyn of Waverly, two daughters: Teri (Larry) DeRubbo of Corinth, New York and Deb (Bill) Coonradt of Waverly, four grandchildren: Heather (Christian) Duben, Shelly (Jared) Calease, Nick (Jacque) Hildebrandt and Lindsay Beaupain, eight great grandchildren, and one sister, Marlys Keding of Long Grove, Iowa. He is preceded in death by his parents, stepmother, Berdina, son-in-law, Bill Hildebrandt and brothers-in-law, Don Keding and Darwin Otto.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at the Kingdom Hall in New Hampton. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family. On-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

