Eldo M. Pries

(1958—2020)

Eldo Mark Pries, age 62, of Waverly, Iowa, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa.

Eldo was born on March 12, 1958, in Sumner, Iowa, the son of John and Arlitha (Sell) Pries. He was raised in rural Sumner where he was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and graduated from the Sumner High School in 1976. On October 27, 1979, Eldo married his high school sweetheart, JaNan Meyer, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Buck Creek, rural Sumner. During his life Eldo worked at Readlyn Farmers Co-op, dairy farming on the family farm, a herdsman in Wisconsin and Iowa, at Accelerated Genetics in Baraboo, Wisconsin, First National Bank in Waverly, and at Shell Rock Farmers Co-op.

Eldo’s greatest enjoyment, right up there with spending time with his family, was raising and exhibiting Holstein Cattle. He was superintendent of Bremer County Dairy Show, would show cattle at the Iowa State Fair every year and annually attend the World Dairy Expo. He also enjoyed the Chicago Cubs and Iowa Hawkeye Football and Basketball. Eldo was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church Western Douglas, where he was superintendent of Sunday School. He also belonged to Waverly-Shell Rock Booster Club, Dairy Promoters, and Iowa Holstein Member.