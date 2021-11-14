March 28, 1937-November 12, 2021
WATERLOO-Elden L. Happel 84 of Cedar Falls, died Friday, November 12, 2021, at UPH Allen Hospital. He was born March 28, 1937, in Denver, son of Elmer and Elaine (Thurm) Happel. He graduated from East Waterloo High School in 1955. Eldon served in the United States Army, receiving an honorable discharge. He married Bonnie E. Larson August 2, 1964, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Evansdale. Elden worked for Soderberg Inc. as an Optician for 45 years, retiring in 1999. In 2000, Elden began working part-time at Mauer Eye Care, completing 61 years as an Optician. Elden was an active member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. Elden was confirmed in 1951 at Concordia Lutheran Church, Waterloo. He was a member of the Black Hawk County Street Machine Club. He restored a 1951 Nash along with his friend Ray. He enjoyed going to races with his friend Bob and trading toys with Dave. He is survived by his wife Bonnie, Cedar Falls. Daughter: Denise (Perry) Gerloff, Belton, MO. Two sons: Kent (Heidi) Happel, Emporia, KS and Joel (Karen) Happel, Rydell, GA. Grandchildren: Blake, Erin, Tori, Joel Jr. And Nick. Four Great grandchildren. Sisters: Betty (Jerry) Walter, Cedar Falls; Jane Hambly, Cedar Falls; and Karen (Gerald) Gardner, Waterloo. Brother, Arlen (Mary) Happel, Hudson. Elden is preceded in death by his parents, brother Harvey, and brother-in-law Bill.
Funeral Services: 10:00am Thursday, November 18, 2021, at the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Evansdale.
Burial: Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo.
Visitation will be from 4-7 Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at the Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo
Memorials are directed to the Family.
