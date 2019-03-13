Try 3 months for $3
Elden J. Aswegan

Elden Aswegan 

(1938-2019)

WATERLOO — Elden John Aswegan, 81, of Waterloo, died Monday, March 11, at home.

He was born Jan. 7, 1938, in Iowa City, son of John and Ellen (Ash) Aswegan. He married Alys White on Sept. 1, 1961, in Grundy Center.

Elden attended Dike schools and served in the U.S. Army and Army National Guard. He was employed in Public Works for the city of Cedar Falls for more than 34 years and was a member of First United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls.

Survived by: his wife; a daughter, Paula (Kelly) Tegtmeier of Cedar Falls; a son, Dan (Shurie) Aswegan of Cedar Falls; nine grandchildren, Jennifer and Joseph Tegtmeier, Alyson (Brady) Lahmann, Austin, Taylor (Nick), Jordan and Alexis Aswegan, Jasmin and Ashley Gardenier; and a great-grandson, Kashton Nicholson.

Preceded in death by: his twin brother, Allen Aswegan.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 15, at First United Methodist Church, with burial in Fairview Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Military honors will be conducted by the Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49 Honor Guard and the Iowa Army National Guard. Visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at Richardson Funeral Service and also for one hour before services at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Elden J. Aswegan
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments