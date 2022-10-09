Elda L. Watson

September 8, 1932-September 26, 2022

Elda Louvicia Watson, 90, of Pleasant Hill, formerly of Waterloo, died Monday, September 26, 2022, at Parkridge Specialty Care at Pleasant Hill.

She was born September 8, 1932, in Derby, daughter of Henry and Mary Annie Exley Roberts. She graduated from Humeston High School in 1950 and from UNI with a Bachelor’s degree in Education in 1954.

Elda married Norbert Watson on December 23, 1962, in Jefferson. He died March 16, 2004.

She taught elementary school in Liscomb, Jewell, Toledo, Jefferson and Waterloo Community Schools, retiring from Headstart Pre-School in 2003. She also worked as a sales associate at K-Mart on University Ave. for the last 11 years of her teaching career.

Elda was a member of Central Christian Church where she taught Sunday School and was active in Christian Women’s Fellowship. She also volunteered with Meals on Wheels.

She enjoyed sewing and crafts and was a lifelong LA Dodgers fan. Elda painted her bridal bouquet barn quilt design on her garage which was featured in the Black Hawk County 2012 Barn Quilt Tour.

Elda is survived by her son, Brian (Elizabeth) Watson of Prairie City; daughter, Kelli Watson of Waterloo and grandson, Jay Tilman Watson.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters, Zella Hughes and Zana Roberts; and brother, Hardin Roberts.

Memorial Services: 10:30 AM, Friday, October 14, at Central Christian Church, Waterloo with inurnment at Fontana Cemetery, Hazleton. Memorial Visitation: 4:00-6:00 PM, Thursday, October 13 at Locke on 4th, 1519 West 4th St., Waterloo.

Memorials to the church, United Service Organizations (USO) or Iowa PBS. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com.