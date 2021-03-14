May 6, 1931-March 2, 2021
WATERLOO-Elayne Blumhagen, 89, passed peacefully on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Friendship Village. Born May 6, 1931 in Sioux City, IA daughter of Samuel and Velda (Clark) Blumhagen. She held a Bachelor and a Master’s degree from UNI and also did graduate work at University of Minnesota and University of Colorado. She worked many years as a Business Department instructor at the Cedar Falls High School, retiring in 1990. Elayne spent her later years as a resident at The Landing, Friendship Village.
Elayne was cremated. Inurnment will be at Greenwood Cemetery at a later date. No service is planned.
