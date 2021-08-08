March 7, 1928-July 30, 2021

Elaine Ruth Jensen, 93, died peacefully on Friday, July 30 at the Advent Health Hospice Facility of Central Florida in Altamonte Springs, Florida.

Elaine was born in Tyler, Minnesota on March 7, 1928 to Carl and Marie Christiansen. She graduated from Tyler High School in 1946, then attended Grand View College in Des Moines, Iowa. It was there she met and later married Verner Jensen in 1949.

She worked a variety of administrative jobs until becoming a full-time mom to son Paul and daughter Linda. (Verner taught high school in Essex, Iowa and Rock Rapids, Iowa until becoming professor of physics at the University of Northern Iowa in 1956 in Cedar Falls, Iowa; then called Iowa State Teachers College.) Elaine went back to college at the University of Northern Iowa in the sixties and graduated with her bachelor’s degree in education in 1969.