(1923-2019)
REINBECK — Elaine N. Ehlers, 95, of Reinbeck, died on Thursday, Feb. 14, at Parkview Manor Nursing Home.
She was born on June 19, 1923, in Traer, daughter of Carl and Katie (Christensen) Nelsen. She married Robert D. Ehlers on Oct. 16, 1948, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.
Elaine attended Traer High School. She worked briefly at John Deere before leaving to be a mother and homemaker while assisting Robert on the family farm outside of Reinbeck. They moved into town in 1985 after retiring from farming. She and Robert wintered in Pharr, Texas, for 22 years.
Survived by: her children, Patti (Dale) Richardson of Reinbeck, Jim (Deb) Ehlers of Waterloo and Bill (Kim) Ehlers of Seattle; grandchildren Josh (Ashley) Peterson, Jill (Jordan) Muller, Sarah (Dan) Turner, Ben (Whitney) Ehlers and Jessica (Jody) Budde; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her parents; brothers Wayne, Eldon, Mike, Harry and Daryl; and an infant sister, Dorothy.
Memorial services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at Union Congregational United Church of Christ, Reinbeck, with inurnment w at Reinbeck City Cemetery at a later date. There will be no formal memorial gathering before the start of the service. Abels Funeral And Cremation Service, French-Hand Chapel is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to Parkview or the Grundy County Memorial Hospital.
Condolences may be made at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.
Elaine enjoyed spending time with her friends and family. She was known for her competitive spirit in both golfing and card games. Elaine was a member of Oak Leaf Country Club, golfing well into her 90s, and held the coveted “club champion” title many times.
