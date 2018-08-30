WATERLOO — Elaine Westphal, 82, of Waterloo, died Sunday, Aug. 26, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.
She was born May 16, 1936, in Anamosa, daughter of Rubert and Hazel Mason. She married Richard M. Westphal on May 31, 1957.
Elaine graduated in 1953 from Olin High School, attended college in Cedar Falls and worked in Cedar Rapids at Armstrong’s and United Fire and Casualty.
Survived by: her husband; a daughter, Diane (Steve Nosco); and a son, Greg (Gina Welu); two brothers, Lyle of Palm Desert, Calif., and Kenneth of Cedar Falls; three grandchildren, Lynette, Bryan and Bryce; and six great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a brother, Robert; and a daughter-in-law, Sherri.
Celebration of Life: will take place at a later date. There will be a cremation, with no funeral planned immediately.
Memorials: may be directed to Hospice or a charity of your choice.
Elaine loved music and dancing her entire life. She enjoyed traveling and enjoying the beauty of nature! She spent the last 23 years wintering in Mesa, Ariz.
