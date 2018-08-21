WATERLOO — Elaine M. Morrison, 96, of Waterloo, died Saturday, Aug. 18, at NorthCrest Specialty Care in Waterloo.
She was born Nov., 8 1921, in Cresco, daughter of Aurel C. and Emma M. Kratz Beil. She married Joseph R. Morrison on June 29, 1944, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waterloo. He died March 16, 1986.
Together with her husband, she founded and operated the American Insulation and Roofing Co., until Joseph’s death in 1986.
Survived by: a son, Steven S. Morrison of Chicago; a stepdaughter, Judith Austin of Denton, Texas; and several stepgrandchildren.
Preceded in death by: a stepdaughter, Sandra VanHorn; a sister, Dorothy Biel; two stepsisters, Cecile Aide and Mildred Duran.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation with be for one hour before services at the church. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to Red Cloud Indian School, Pine Ridge, S.D., St. Vincent De Paul of Queen of Peace Catholic Church and the Cedar Bend Humane Society.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
