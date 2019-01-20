LA PORTE CITY — Elaine M. Hostetler Rathbone, 91, of La Porte City, died Jan. 12 at La Porte City Specialty Care of natural causes.
She was born Dec. 2, 1927, in Oelwein, daughter of Aaron and Zelma Short Sprague. She married Max Hostetler on Dec. 1, 1946; he died Jan. 25, 1973. Elaine married Lyle “Paul” Rathbone on Nov. 11, 1989, at St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church in Washburn; he died Dec. 30, 2012.
Elaine graduated in 1946 from West Waterloo High School and was a teacher’s aide at Washburn and Kingsley Elementary Schools, retiring in 1989. She was a member of St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church, the Iowa State Education Association, and had been a Cub Scout den mother.
Survived by: two sons, Mark (Jenny) Hostetler of England and Jeffrey (Brenda) Hostetler of Waterloo; a daughter, Lynn (Arthur) Timson of La Porte City; two stepsons, Jim Rathbone of Waterloo and David Rathbone of Wichita, Kan.; five grandchildren and three stepgrandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and seven stepgreat-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husbands; and a sister, Marlys Lamb.
Memorial services: will be held at a later date at St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church in Washburn, with inurnment in Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo. Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to the church.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
She enjoyed sewing, cross-stitch, painting, traveling and camping in the trailer. She had visited California, the Black Hills and Badlands, and Philmont Scout Reservation in New Mexico. Elaine had enjoyed going to England to visit her son. She especially liked spending winters in McAllen, Texas, with Paul.
