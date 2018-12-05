NASHUA — Elaine Lantow, 94, of Nashua, died Saturday, Dec. 1, at Shell Rock Healthcare Center.
She was born April 15, 1924, daughter of Carl and Margaret (Carpenter) Ferch. She attended school in Nashua and graduated from Nashua High School in 1941. She married Robert J. Lantow on May 7, 1944, at the Lutheran Parsonage in Nashua. He died Aug. 18, 2001.
Elaine and her husband lived on several farms east of Nashua before buying their farm in Bradford Township. Besides working with her husband on the farm, she also worked for the Nashua Public School system, Pamida (Gibson) in Charles City and Sara Lee in New Hampton. After moving to Nashua in 1985 she worked for the city at the Nashua Public Library until she retired.
She was a longtime member of St. John’s Lutheran Church.
Survived by: four sons, Jim (Sandy) Lantow of Ionia and Charles (Lois) Lantow, Wayne (Sandy) Lantow and Lynn (Deanne) Lantow; a daughter, Wanda (Ken) Marth of Ottumwa; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Marie Schmidt of California.
Preceded in death by: her husband; her parents; three grandchildren, Suzanne Lantow, William Lantow and Daniel Lantow; three sisters, Ortha Liddle, Mardelle Greenlee and Marjorie Kelly; and a brother, Russell Ferch.
Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home—Olson Chapel, with burial at Greenwood Cemetery, both in Nashua. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at hugebackfuneralhome.com.
Elaine enjoyed fishing, gardening, crocheting, puzzles, reading, watching NASCAR races and Chicago Cubs games. She will always be remembered for loving her children and grandchildren dearly.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.