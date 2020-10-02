Elaine Kamerick

She also met her husband, John Kamerick, at Iowa, who had returned from service in the U.S. Navy and was pursuing a Ph.D. in history. They married in 1948 in Cleveland and lived in Iowa City where their first child, Maureen was born.

Elaine and John subsequently lived in Davenport, Iowa; Lockport, Ill.; Kent, Ohio; and Denton, Texas where John served as president of what was then North Texas State. They moved to Cedar Falls, Iowa in 1970 where John served as president of the University of Northern Iowa until 1983.

During her time in Texas and in Cedar Falls, Elaine had substantial duties as the wife of a university president. But also found time for volunteer work, including teaching young people with developmental disabilities at Goodwill Industries.

Elaine was also a student of the Irish literary renaissance and did work towards a master’s degree in English. She was also a lover of Italian art, particularly Piero della Francesca. During the Vietnam War she was involved in Another Mother For Peace, one of many social justice causes she and John participated in throughout their lives.