March 19, 1925-April 19, 2021
Elaine Georgia Polits Elsberry went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 19, 2021, at the age of 96.
She was the daughter of James W. and Verna (Harkness) Polits, born on March 19, 1925, in Portland, Oregon. Elaine Polits left home at the age of 15 to enroll at Miltonvale Wesleyan High School in Miltonvale, KS, where she met her future husband Clayton Perry Elsberry. After earning her Associates Degree in Theology at Miltonvale Wesleyan College, Elaine matriculated at Marion College, Marion, IN, leaving school after one semester to return home to Portland to prepare for their wedding, which took place on June 27, 1945. Elaine lived a life of service as a pastor’s wife in the Iowa/Minnesota District of the Wesleyan Church. Their first pastorate was in Fayette, IA, where the church accepted the young couple with open arms and were loved by them in return. After leaving Fayette, Clayton and Elaine’s pastoral journey took them to Des Moines and Waterloo, IA, Fridley (Roslyn Park), MN, a second call to Fayette, then Oskaloosa, IA, followed by the District Superintendency of the Nebraska District of the Wesleyan Church. Elaine was a gift to the people of each church where she and Clayton pastored. She was a cheerful and tireless worker, often taking on unfilled responsibilities in each church. At various times, she was a Sunday school teacher, a youth leader, head of the Women’s Missionary Society, choir director and, having a beautiful singing voice, a Sunday morning soloist.
She created a home that was a safe haven not only for her husband and family of four growing children, but also for visiting guests and for any stranger who wandered in off the street. Elaine unfailingly provided a meal and shared the Gospel with the down-and-out who found her door at any time of the day or night. She was bright and curious and was skilled at many things. She was a gardener, a baker and a bread maker, a seamstress, a walker, a quilter, an inveterate reader, a craftsperson, a traveler and an adventurer.
In semi-retirement, Elaine served as the Activity Director at the Friendship Village Senior Living Community in Waterloo, IA, where she brightened the days of the residents living there. She made friends easily and was loved by all who knew her. During the last years of her life, Elaine lived with her youngest son and daughter-in-law, Jon and Sandi Elsberry in Colorado Springs, CO, where she was provided with a warm and happy home which was to be her final residence before she fell asleep on April 18 and awoke in heaven on the morning of April 19.
Elaine was preceded in death and reunited in heaven with her parents, James W. and Verna M. Polits, her husband Clayton P. Elsberry, her brother William J. Polits and her grandson, James S. Elsberry, Jr.
She is survived by her sister-in-law Virginia Polits; her children Jim (Geri) Elsberry, Juli (Joseph) Lorig, Jon (Sandi) Elsberry and Janna Umfleet; eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
Celebrations of Elaine Elsberry’s life will be held on Monday, May 31, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Vanguard Church in Colorado Springs, and on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at New Beginnings First Wesleyan Church in Waterloo, IA.
