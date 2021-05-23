Elaine Georgia Polits Elsberry

She was the daughter of James W. and Verna (Harkness) Polits, born on March 19, 1925, in Portland, Oregon. Elaine Polits left home at the age of 15 to enroll at Miltonvale Wesleyan High School in Miltonvale, KS, where she met her future husband Clayton Perry Elsberry. After earning her Associates Degree in Theology at Miltonvale Wesleyan College, Elaine matriculated at Marion College, Marion, IN, leaving school after one semester to return home to Portland to prepare for their wedding, which took place on June 27, 1945. Elaine lived a life of service as a pastor’s wife in the Iowa/Minnesota District of the Wesleyan Church. Their first pastorate was in Fayette, IA, where the church accepted the young couple with open arms and were loved by them in return. After leaving Fayette, Clayton and Elaine’s pastoral journey took them to Des Moines and Waterloo, IA, Fridley (Roslyn Park), MN, a second call to Fayette, then Oskaloosa, IA, followed by the District Superintendency of the Nebraska District of the Wesleyan Church. Elaine was a gift to the people of each church where she and Clayton pastored. She was a cheerful and tireless worker, often taking on unfilled responsibilities in each church. At various times, she was a Sunday school teacher, a youth leader, head of the Women’s Missionary Society, choir director and, having a beautiful singing voice, a Sunday morning soloist.