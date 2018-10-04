WATERLOO — Elaine Catherine Flick, 90, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Oct. 2, at NorthCrest Specialty Care in Waterloo.
She was born Oct. 11, 1927, in New Hampton, daughter of Henry and Lucy Klassen Koeningsfeld. She married Lawrence M. Flick on Jan. 7, 1948, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Ionia. He died July 6, 2014.
After graduating high school, Elaine worked in Washington, D.C., for the Federal Bureau of Investigation. She then returned home and farmed with her husband near Ionia for 10 years before moving to Waterloo. After moving, she became employed with Rath Packing Co. where she worked as a secretary for 28 years, retiring in 1985.
Survived by: two sons, Steven (Joelle) Flick of Hill City, S.D., and Alan (Julie) Flick of Raymond; 10 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren, with another on the way; and a brother, Robert (Margret) Koeningsfeld of New Hampton.
Preceded in death by: her husband; a daughter, Marilyn Ann Flick; a great-granddaughter, Avery Marilyn Flick; a brother, Lloyd Koeningsfeld; and a sister-in-law, Gladys Koeningsfeld.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 8, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church, with burial in St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Ionia. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 7, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary and 7 p.m. vigil service. Visitation will continue for an hour before services Monday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to Columbus High School.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
