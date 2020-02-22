Elaine A. Pfalzgraf

She was born Jan. 31, 1944, in Waterloo, daughter of Theodore and Ethel (Windolf) Lambert. She graduated from Waterloo West in 1962. She married George Pfalzgraf in 1965. Elaine earmed a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Northern Iowa, and later attended the University of Iowa where she earned her master's' in social work. She worked as a clinical social worker for 34 years, retiring in 2004. After retiring, Elaine became an adjunct professor at the University of Northern Iowa in the Department of Social Work. Elaine served on the Cedar Falls City Council for 24 years, held numerous community boards and commissions positions, and was a member of the National League of Cities.