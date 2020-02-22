Elaine A. Pfalzgraf
0 entries

Elaine A. Pfalzgraf

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Elaine A. Pfalzgraf

Elaine A. Pfalzgraf

(1944-2020)

CEDAR FALLS -- Elaine Ann Pfalzgraf, 76, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, Feb. 20, at Theusen Cottage at Western Home Communities.

She was born Jan. 31, 1944, in Waterloo, daughter of Theodore and Ethel (Windolf) Lambert. She graduated from Waterloo West in 1962. She married George Pfalzgraf in 1965. Elaine earmed a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Northern Iowa, and later attended the University of Iowa where she earned her master's' in social work. She worked as a clinical social worker for 34 years, retiring in 2004. After retiring, Elaine became an adjunct professor at the University of Northern Iowa in the Department of Social Work. Elaine served on the Cedar Falls City Council for 24 years, held numerous community boards and commissions positions, and was a member of the National League of Cities.

Survivors: her husband; a son, Chris (Brenda Pechman) Pfalzgraf of Dublin, Ohio;a daughter, Amy (Jeff Mitchell) Pfalzgraf of Burke, Va.; and two grandchildren, Molly and Ethan Mitchell.

Preceded in death by: her parents.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Cedar Heights Community Presbyterian Church of Cedar Falls. Visiation is 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home of Cedar Falls.

Memorials: to the Cedar Bend Humane Society or to World's Window (https:/www.worldswindowcf.com/) of Cedar Falls

Online condolences at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Elaine Pfalzgraf as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News