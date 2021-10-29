CEDAR FALLS-Eizaya Michel Fulks, almost 5, of Cedar Falls, died peacefully on Thursday, October 21, 2021. He was born October 27, 2016, son of Eli and Ellie (Wendel) Fulks. Eizaya defied the odds of Trisomy-13 and overcame many challenges for five fulfilling years of life. Eizaya loved spending time outdoors with his family, including kayak and cabin trips. In addition to sunny days outside, Eizaya’s favorite things were swings, balloons, and lights. Eizaya enjoyed playing babies with his little sister, Eyris; having his big brother, Exavier, read to him and give him raspberries; and dancing and snuggles with his oldest brother, Eathin. He delighted in the attention and protection of his dog, Sadie, and cat, Elsie. Eizaya loved snuggles in the rocking chair with his mom and playing with windchimes with his dad. He adored his grandparents and had a special relationship with his grandma Deb. He enjoyed frequent visits from his aunties and cousins, and their vacations together including a recent trip to Juneau, AK. He spent many happy days in the loving care of his nurse, Michelle. Eizaya left a profound impact on all who surrounded him.