October 27, 2016-October 21, 2021
CEDAR FALLS-Eizaya Michel Fulks, almost 5, of Cedar Falls, died peacefully on Thursday, October 21, 2021. He was born October 27, 2016, son of Eli and Ellie (Wendel) Fulks. Eizaya defied the odds of Trisomy-13 and overcame many challenges for five fulfilling years of life. Eizaya loved spending time outdoors with his family, including kayak and cabin trips. In addition to sunny days outside, Eizaya’s favorite things were swings, balloons, and lights. Eizaya enjoyed playing babies with his little sister, Eyris; having his big brother, Exavier, read to him and give him raspberries; and dancing and snuggles with his oldest brother, Eathin. He delighted in the attention and protection of his dog, Sadie, and cat, Elsie. Eizaya loved snuggles in the rocking chair with his mom and playing with windchimes with his dad. He adored his grandparents and had a special relationship with his grandma Deb. He enjoyed frequent visits from his aunties and cousins, and their vacations together including a recent trip to Juneau, AK. He spent many happy days in the loving care of his nurse, Michelle. Eizaya left a profound impact on all who surrounded him.
Eizaya is survived by his parents and siblings, Eathin, Exavier, and Eyris; his grandparents, Chris Wendel of Waterloo, and Deb and Dan Fulks of Waterloo; great-grandma Della Wendel, aunts and uncles, Carrie and Mike Wendel-Hummell of Lawrence, KS, Marie and Chris Heidemann of Juneau, AK, Gabe and Sandy Fulks of Janesville, IA and Chuck and Karla Fulks of Shell Rock, IA; cousins, Jazlyn and Jula Wendel-Hummell, Lydia and Molly Heidemann, and Ella and Kevin Fulks; and his wonderful nurse Michelle Morgan. His grandpa, Dennis Wendel, preceded him in death.
The Fulks and Wendel families are grateful for the many first-responders, nurses, therapists, doctors, and teachers who cared for Eizaya over the years. To learn more about Trisomy-13 go to: https://trisomy.org/
Celebration of Life at Hick’s Place (6658 Pashby Rd, Cedar Falls) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 2pm. Visitation will begin at 1pm. Masks requested for indoor spaces. Memorials may be directed to the family. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more.
