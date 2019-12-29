(1931-2019)
CLARKSVILLE --- Eilene F. Smith, 88, of Clarksville and formerly of Janesville, died Friday, Dec. 27, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo.
She was born Nov. 12, 1931, in Clarksville, daughter of Ernest and Marion (McGregor) Hahn. She graduated from Clarksville High School in 1949. On Aug. 19, 1951, Eilene married Russell Behrends at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. The couple would later divorce. In 1983, Eileen married Kenneth Smith at United Methodist Church in Janesville.
Eileen worked as a telephone operator for Northwestern Bell, at Carnation/Nestlé in Waverly for 28 years, retiring in 1987, and then Waverly Walmart, before retiring in 2016.
She was a member of United Methodist Church in New Hartford and the American Legion Auxiliary of New Hartford.
Survivors: four children, Melanie (Mike) Nieman of Janesville, Kelly Behrends of Clarksville, Gary Behrends of Austin, Texas, and Richard Behrends of Charleston, S.C.; a special friend, John McEnany of New Hartford; 16 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Shirley (Ben) Goddard of Charles City, Janet Vance of Clarksville, and Virginia (Al) Freymiller of Wisconsin.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a daughter, Maureen Behrends; a son, David Behrends; a special friend, Bill Pines; and a brother, Virgil Hahn.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at United Methodist Church in New Hartford. Eilene will then be cremated, and private burial of her ashes will be at a later date, in Oakland Cemetery, Janesville. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly.
Memorials: to the family.
Her greatest enjoyment in life was time spent with her family. Eilene also enjoyed volunteering for the Share Iowa Program and playing the organ for her cat Harriet.
