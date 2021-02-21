November 20, 1930—February 18, 2021

CEDAR FALLS—Eilene Ender, 90, of Cedar Falls, died February 18, 2021, at the Bickford Senior Living Center. She was born November 20, 1930 in a country home near Aplington, Iowa, daughter of George and Annie Flessner. Eilene married Eugene Kreger in 1951 in Nora Springs, Iowa. She married Donald Ender in 1990 at Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls, IA. Eilene received her nursing training at the Allen School of Nursing. She worked as a Registered Nurse for over 30 years in the Waterloo/Cedar Falls area.

Eilene is survived by her husband, Donald Ender, of Cedar Falls; three sons; Steve of Cedar Falls, Mark of Apple Valley, MN, and Paul (Liz) of Des Moines; three stepsons, Brian (Bridget) Ender of Winona, MN, Scott (Robyn) Ender of Saint Paul, MN and Mike Ender of Elk Run Heights; daughters in law, Mary Kreger and Cherie Kreger; ten grandchildren and four great grandchildren; a sister, Fannie Mae Rover; a brother, Arnold Flessner, and multiple nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: her parents; two brothers, George and Henry; a sister, Joann, and infant son, David.