November 20, 1930—February 18, 2021
CEDAR FALLS—Eilene Ender, 90, of Cedar Falls, died February 18, 2021, at the Bickford Senior Living Center. She was born November 20, 1930 in a country home near Aplington, Iowa, daughter of George and Annie Flessner. Eilene married Eugene Kreger in 1951 in Nora Springs, Iowa. She married Donald Ender in 1990 at Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls, IA. Eilene received her nursing training at the Allen School of Nursing. She worked as a Registered Nurse for over 30 years in the Waterloo/Cedar Falls area.
Eilene is survived by her husband, Donald Ender, of Cedar Falls; three sons; Steve of Cedar Falls, Mark of Apple Valley, MN, and Paul (Liz) of Des Moines; three stepsons, Brian (Bridget) Ender of Winona, MN, Scott (Robyn) Ender of Saint Paul, MN and Mike Ender of Elk Run Heights; daughters in law, Mary Kreger and Cherie Kreger; ten grandchildren and four great grandchildren; a sister, Fannie Mae Rover; a brother, Arnold Flessner, and multiple nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; two brothers, George and Henry; a sister, Joann, and infant son, David.
Services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Attendees must bring and wear a mask, and social distance. Memorials may be directed to Allen School of Nursing or Nazareth Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
As a nurse, Eilene truly loved caring for people. As a Christian, Eilene was truly devoted to her faith. As a wife, mother, grandmother and friend, she was always there to show her endless love.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.