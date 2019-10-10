Eileen Smith

(1927-2019)
EVANSDALE — Eileen Marie Smith, 92, of Evansdale, formerly of Waterloo, died Monday, Oct. 7, at NewAldaya Lifescapes, Cedar Falls, of natural causes.
She was born March 10, 1927, in New Hartford, daughter of Henry and Mary Roberts Dix. She married Junior “Bud” Smith on June 28, 1947, at the Little Brown Church in the Vale, Nashua. He died Oct. 26, 1989.
Eileen graduated from Waterloo East High School. She worked at Powers Manufacturing and also babysat often.
She was an active member of New Beginnings First Wesleyan Church, Waterloo.
Survived by: a daughter, Carol (Steve) Stevenson of Cedar Falls; a son, Ken (Diane) Smith of Prior Lake‚ Minn.; six grandchildren, John Nesmith, Steven (Stephanie) Stevenson, Christine Heisey, Jason Stevenson, Tyler Smith and Kyra Smith; and four great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her parents; husband; a son, Jim Smith; and her siblings, Donald Dix, Helen Ruthenburg, Lloyd Dix, Lee Dix, Opal Reams, Duane Dix and Kenneth Dix.
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at New Beginnings First Wesleyan Church, with burial in Memorial Park Cemetery, Waterloo. Visitation for an hour before services at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the church.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
She liked to read, loved the Cubs and Minnesota Wild hockey team, and anything chocolate. Eileen looked forward to Saturdays in Readlyn and Sunday family get-togethers. She always enjoyed spending time with her grandkids and family. She was an excellent cook and always fed anyone who stopped over to visit.
