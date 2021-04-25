February 25, 1934-April 7, 2021
Eileen Marie Sigler Eastlick died on April 7, 2021 due to complications of Alzheimer’s Disease. Eileen was with her daughter, Teri holding her hand as she passed listening to beautiful gospel music played by Rachel from Hospice. She was born 2-25-34 in Strawberry Point, Iowa to William Clarence and Ella Elizabeth Sigler. Married to James T. Eastlick on 6-11-55 in Waterloo, Iowa. Graduated from East High School in Waterloo in 1952. She worked at the Credit Bureau in Waterloo until 1982 then worked at John Deere Credit Union (Veridian) until she retired in May of 1997.
She is survived by her daughter, Teri (Dale) Blaha of Cedar Rapids, and her two grandchildren, Sean Blaha of Cedar Rapids, Sarah (Kyle) Speer, of Ankeny, Iowa and two great-grandchildren Oliver and Ella Speer of Ankeny. Sister, Kathy Grapp of Waterloo. Many nieces and nephews who she loved dearly.
She was proceeded in death by her beloved husband who passed on 12-28-14, Jim, whom she was married to 60 years before his passing; parents: William and Ella Sigler; Brothers: Howard Sigler and Clifford Sigler; Sisters: Lucille Rohan and Jean Archambault.
She loved tending to her flowers and plants that she had around her home. She loved to shop and had friends in all of the stores. When she was young, she was involved in bowling and roller skating; she had a partner who did lifts/twirls with her. When her family was on the farm she loved to work outside and drive the tractor for her dad. She loved all her farm animals and talked about them frequently.
Eileen’s family meant the world to her. Her eyes would light up whenever her grandchildren or great-grandchildren were around, she loved them dearly. There was never a moment she wasn’t extremely proud of them. Every time she would talk about her daughter, Teri, she’d say how blessed she was to be her mom.
She had a fiercely loving personality and loved to get to know everyone. No one was a stranger to her. She was extremely charismatic and had ability to talk to anyone. She always said “If I don’t ask, then I’ll never know” and to her, everyone was worth knowing. We always said she was like Lucille Ball for her ability to make people laugh and get into mischief. She loved with all her heart and will be a legend in our family.
Teri would like to extend special thanks to the caring staff of Friendship Village where Eileen lived for nine years and Jim lived for two years. She enjoyed the company of several employees especially Emira, Melissa, Kelsey, Denise, Stephanie, Wendy and Deb T. just to name a few. A heartfelt thank you to all of you that cared for my parents. I also want to thank the special staff who work at the Cedar Valley Hospice and to Sister Madonna from Blessed Sacrament who has been my rock through so many of mom’s illnesses. Thanks also to the many friends and relatives that would go up and see mom before 2020. She loved all of your visits!
I will miss my mom, Eileen, deeply. Dad always told me he would be there for her when the time came. I know he has taken her “home” with him in their white Buick. She has been getting ready for him for a while now. She’s had her bags packed every day for him to show up. Dad finally came to take you “Home”.
Services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 1, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. There is a live stream of the service via https://blessedsacramentwaterloo.org/blesac-live. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 30, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway and at the church for an hour before services on Saturday. Social distancing and masks are required.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
