Eileen Marie Sigler Eastlick

Eileen’s family meant the world to her. Her eyes would light up whenever her grandchildren or great-grandchildren were around, she loved them dearly. There was never a moment she wasn’t extremely proud of them. Every time she would talk about her daughter, Teri, she’d say how blessed she was to be her mom.

She had a fiercely loving personality and loved to get to know everyone. No one was a stranger to her. She was extremely charismatic and had ability to talk to anyone. She always said “If I don’t ask, then I’ll never know” and to her, everyone was worth knowing. We always said she was like Lucille Ball for her ability to make people laugh and get into mischief. She loved with all her heart and will be a legend in our family.

Teri would like to extend special thanks to the caring staff of Friendship Village where Eileen lived for nine years and Jim lived for two years. She enjoyed the company of several employees especially Emira, Melissa, Kelsey, Denise, Stephanie, Wendy and Deb T. just to name a few. A heartfelt thank you to all of you that cared for my parents. I also want to thank the special staff who work at the Cedar Valley Hospice and to Sister Madonna from Blessed Sacrament who has been my rock through so many of mom’s illnesses. Thanks also to the many friends and relatives that would go up and see mom before 2020. She loved all of your visits!