HUDSON – Eileen Marie (Brandhorst) McKenna 69, of Hudson died December 9, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was born March 9, 1951, in Cedar Falls to Edward and Alice (Gutknecht) Brandhorst. She graduated from Hudson High School in 1969. After graduation, she worked for Hudson Veterinary Clinic. On April 12, 1975, she married Joseph McKenna at St. Mary Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Eagle Center. After her marriage she became a farm wife and mother.

She is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Joe, her children, Nathan (Jen) McKenna of Hudson, Lisa (Clint) DeBuhr of New Hartford, and Jason “Ace” (Kimberly) McKenna of LaPorte City. Seven grandchildren Mikayla, Madison, and Macey McKenna, Tate and Tanner DeBuhr, and Erika and Jared McKenna. Her sister Kathy (Robert) Yuska of Hudson. Mother-in-law Patty McKenna of Waterloo. Brothers and sisters-in-law Lois Schmitt of Vinton, Evie and Cleo Schmit of Jesup, Shirley and Mike Roth of Fort Meyers, Florida, Dick and Colette McKenna of Vinton, Dann Krafka of Solon, Gary and Teresa McKenna of Vinton, and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her best friend and “soul sister” of 55 years, Kathy “T” Halupnick of Cedar Falls.