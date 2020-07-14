Eileen M. Kirby
INDEPENDENCE — Eileen M. Kirby, 80, of Independence, IA died on Saturday July 10, 2020 at her home in Independence, IA

Eileen was born on August 28, 1939 in Temple Hill, IA, the daughter of Urban and Francis (Lasche) Kurt. In 1944 the family moved to Winthrop, IA, before purchasing and moving to a farm in rural Independence, IA in 1945. She was a 1958 graduate of St. John’s Catholic High School and went on to receive a degree from the Paris Academy of Beauty in Cedar Rapids, IA, in 1960. She married Phillip J. Smith III in 1964, they later divorced in 1972. On January 26, 1979 she married Raymond H. Kirby at the Pinicion Hotel in Independence. Shortly after starting her career as a hairdresser Eileen started her own salon named Eileen Beauty Shop, operated for nearly 58 years and retired in 2018.

She is survived by her husband of forty one years, Raymond Kirby, Independence, IA, a daughter, Michelle (John) Osterhaus, two step daughters, Tracy Kirby, Ipswich, England, and Tanya Kirby, Independence, IA, four grandchildren, six great grandchildren, a sister, Roseann (Ted) Thoma, Jesup, IA, a brother, Danny (Peggy) Kurt, Bridgeport, NE, a sister-in-law, Mary Kurt, Independence, IA, and many nieces and nephews.

Eileen is preceded in death by her parents, Urban and Francis Kurt, a brother, Richard Kurt, a grandson, Jesse Ray Kirby, and a brother in law, Brian Kirby.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on July 16, 2020 at the St. John’s Catholic Church in Independence, IA with Rev. David Beckman Presiding. Burial will be held at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Independence at a later date. Visitation will be held from 5 PM until 7:30 PM with a Parish Vigil Service starting at 7:30 PM on Wednesday June 15, 2020 at the Reiff Family Center—Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence.

