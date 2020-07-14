Eileen M. Kirby

Eileen was born on August 28, 1939 in Temple Hill, IA, the daughter of Urban and Francis (Lasche) Kurt. In 1944 the family moved to Winthrop, IA, before purchasing and moving to a farm in rural Independence, IA in 1945. She was a 1958 graduate of St. John’s Catholic High School and went on to receive a degree from the Paris Academy of Beauty in Cedar Rapids, IA, in 1960. She married Phillip J. Smith III in 1964, they later divorced in 1972. On January 26, 1979 she married Raymond H. Kirby at the Pinicion Hotel in Independence. Shortly after starting her career as a hairdresser Eileen started her own salon named Eileen Beauty Shop, operated for nearly 58 years and retired in 2018.