Eileen Joanne Korte

May 30, 1938-July 7, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Eileen Joanne Korte, 84, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, July 7, 2022, at the Western Home Deery Suites. She was born May 30, 1938 on her family farm near Clarksville, Iowa, the daughter of Paul and Clara (Spier) Wiebke. Eileen attended country school and graduated from Plainfield High School. She married Lloyd Korte on November 16, 1958 in Clarksville. Eileen worked at Lutheran Mutual (CUNA) in Waverly, was a secretary for 17 years at Tractor Supply in Waterloo and was Office Manager at Fahr Beverage, retiring in 2000 after 15 years of service.

She is survived by her husband, Lloyd Korte, of Cedar Falls; her son, Jim (Wendy) Korte, of Cedar Falls; two grandchildren, Jacob (Lyndsay) Korte and Sarah Korte, and three great grandchildren, Asher, Zeb and Olive Korte.

Eileen was preceded in death by her parents; two great grandsons, Theo and Rocco Korte, and her sister, Thelma Kleinschmidt.

A Celebration of Life Service will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at St. John Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. Family requests those attending the service wear bright colored clothing. Visitation will be 4—6:00 p.m. Monday at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home & Cremation Service. Private burial will be at Fairview Cemetery in Cedar Falls. Memorials may be directed to the church. Online condolences to www.DahlFuneralHome.com.