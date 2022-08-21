August 9, 1931-August 16, 2022

WATERLOO-Eileen J. Schellhase, 91 of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Aug. 16 at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home, Waterloo.

She was born Aug. 9, 1931 in Dyersville, daughter of Albert and Monica Steffen Timmer. She married Cecil Schellhase at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Waterloo. He died July 25, 1992.

Eileen was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening, cooking, sewing and embroidering. She loved playing Bingo and shopping for treasures at Goodwill. She had a spirit that drew her to do all kinds of things, like cutting the ribbon for the reopening of Kmart on University. She will be remembered for her fun and lively personality.

Survived by: her children, Kathy Jeschke of San Fernando, Calif., Michael Schellhase and Cindy Schellhase both of Waterloo; three grandchildren, Elizabeth, Phillip and George Jeschke; and one great grandson, George Jeschke; one brother, James (Cathy) Timmer of Cedar Falls.

Preceded in death by: her husband; four brothers, Gerald, Gilbert, William and Ronald; two sisters, Judy Timmer and one in infancy.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway with inurnment in Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery. Public visitation will be for one hour before services at the funeral home on West Ridgeway.

Memorials: directed to the family.

