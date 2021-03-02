June 18, 1934—February 28, 2021

LITTLETON – Eileen E. Maines, 86 years old, of Independence, IA, and formerly of Littleton, IA, died Sunday, February 28, 2021, following a long illness at Prairie Hills Assisted Living in Independence.

Eileen was born June 18, 1934, at home in rural Benton County, IA, the daughter of Edwin Dennis Close and Ellen Marie (Phelps) Close. She attended school in Littleton and then in Jesup, IA. On May 9, 1953, she was united in marriage to Wilbur Darrel Maines in Colorado Springs, CO. They made their home in Littleton, IA, where Eileen was a homemaker. In her early years she worked at the canning plant in Vinton, IA, as well as a number of restaurants in the area.

Eileen loved her family. She enjoyed her grandchildren and always looked forward to the many family gatherings. She liked to crochet and has made many blankets over the years. Eileen was a member of the Littleton Presbyterian Church.

Eileen is survived by two sons, Edwin “Ed” (Tina) Maines and Darrel (Cindy) Maines, all of Jesup, IA; six grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; two sisters, Dorothy Schroeder of Vinton, IA, and Kate(Larry) Dickerson of The Villages, FL.