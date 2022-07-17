INDEPENDENCE-Eileen E. Humes, 105 years old, of Independence, Iowa, died on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Lexington Estate in Independence. She was born on May 5, 1917, on the family farm in Section 30 of Sumner Township of Buchanan County, Iowa, the daughter of Leonard Enos and Ruby Anna (Manny) Brame. She graduated from high school in Independence with the Class of 1934. She then continued her education at the Independence Junior College in Independence. On June 4, 1952, she and Paul Roy Humes were married at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. They farmed in Buchanan County and he preceded her in death in 1997. Mrs. Humes farmed with her husband, but she also worked in Independence. She worked the Buchanan Co. Treasurer’s Office, the Buchanan County Auditor’s Office, and the Farm Service Agency in Independence. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Independence, the Order of Eastern Star, King’s Daughters, and the Lime Creek Community Club. She enjoyed her family and grandchildren, cooking, growing vegetables and flowers, and playing cards (Pepper, 500, and Pitch).