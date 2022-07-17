May 5, 1917-July 14, 2022
INDEPENDENCE-Eileen E. Humes, 105 years old, of Independence, Iowa, died on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Lexington Estate in Independence. She was born on May 5, 1917, on the family farm in Section 30 of Sumner Township of Buchanan County, Iowa, the daughter of Leonard Enos and Ruby Anna (Manny) Brame. She graduated from high school in Independence with the Class of 1934. She then continued her education at the Independence Junior College in Independence. On June 4, 1952, she and Paul Roy Humes were married at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. They farmed in Buchanan County and he preceded her in death in 1997. Mrs. Humes farmed with her husband, but she also worked in Independence. She worked the Buchanan Co. Treasurer’s Office, the Buchanan County Auditor’s Office, and the Farm Service Agency in Independence. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Independence, the Order of Eastern Star, King’s Daughters, and the Lime Creek Community Club. She enjoyed her family and grandchildren, cooking, growing vegetables and flowers, and playing cards (Pepper, 500, and Pitch).
Mrs. Humes is survived by 1 son, Gary (Julie Bitterman) Humes of Independence, 1 daughter, Marilyn (Larry) Hess of Lisbon, Iowa, and 2 grandchildren, Brian Hess of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Michelle (Kevin) Bach of Troy Mills, Iowa.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and 1 sister, Eleanor AmfAR, in 1972.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 18, 2022, at the White Funeral Home in Independence with Rev. Erica MacCreaigh officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Independence. Visitation is from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 17th) at the funeral home. On line condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.
