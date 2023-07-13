February 16, 1926-July 9, 2023

CEDAR FALLS-Eileen E. Burns, 97, long-time resident of Cedar Falls, Iowa, died July 9,2023, with beloved family by her side. She was born February 16, 1926, near Jesup, Iowa, to John W. and Felecita Schuster.

Eileen graduated from Sacred Heart High School in Waterloo in 1942. Having started first grade at age four, she completed her education and entered the working world at age 16. Her pre-marriage career included jobs at the Moose Lodge in Waterloo and at the Building Inspection Department of the City of Waterloo.

Eileen married Cecil J. Burns in Waterloo on July 5, 1947. After 73 years of marriage, he preceded her in death on July 13, 2020.

Eileen worked alongside her husband raising their five children, managing their household, and maintaining the financial records and organizational details of their residential construction business. Eileen faithfully attended St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls where she served for several years on the parish council and as the council’s secretary.

Eileen was a skilled and avid contract bridge player, often playing two times a day when her children were grown and the house was empty. She loved challenging crossword puzzles and was a masterful player of Jeopardy. Other favorite pastimes included reading, needlework, and cooking and baking.

Eileen and Cecil escaped the cold Iowa winters by traveling to Phoenix where they socialized with their many Arizona friends.

Eileen is survived by her five children—Steve (Ann) Burns, of Ankeny, Iowa; David (Barb) Burns, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri; Linda (Ross) Chapin, of Cedar Falls; Carol Geiger, of Cedar Falls; and Jim (Barb) Burns, of Waterloo. Eileen treasured her 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband; son-in-law Lynn (Carol) Geiger; sisters Pauline Groen and Helen St. John; and brothers Cleo, Sylvester, Joseph, and Wayne Schuster.

A more complete obituary can be found at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 14, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Cedar Falls, with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Waterloo. Public visitation will precede the funeral Mass from 9:30-10:45 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church.

Memorials may be directed to St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls and Cedar Valley Hospice in Waterloo.