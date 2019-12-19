Effie Mae Montgomery
Effie Mae Montgomery

Effie Montgomery

Effie Mae Montgomery

(1936-2019)

WATERLOO — Effie Mae Ambrose Montgomery, 83, of Waterloo, died Friday, Dec. 13, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital of natural causes.

She was born Aug. 15, 1936, in Goodman, Miss., to John Ivy and Katie Coleman Ambrose.

Effie attended East High School and graduated from Hawkeye Community College in 1972 with a degree in business. She worked at various department stores as a cashier, greeter and sometimes at the food counter, including at S.S. Kresge, Lad and Lassies, Arnolds and Woolworths, and she retired from Walmart.

Survived by: two sons, Efonda and Reggie (Theresa): three daughters, Marilyn, Kimberly and Angie Montgomery McGee; nine grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends of all ages.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband, Murphy Carter; two sons, Anthony “Tony” and Terry Culpepper; a grandchild, Ashton; a great-grandchild, Honesty; six brothers, Percy, John, J.B., Cliff, James, Leonard and adopted brother Luther; five sisters, Katie Goodson, Helen Collins, Willie Ree Wadlington, Minnie and Janie Mae Ambrose.

Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Antioch Baptist Church with burial at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20 and for an hour before services Saturday.

Memorials: may be directed to the family. Sanders Funeral Service is assisting the family.

Effie was a very friendly individual, and you could say she was a people person with a smile and personality to match. She was a devoted daughter, sister, mother, aunt and granny.