Effie Mae Montgomery

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1936-2019)

WATERLOO — Effie Mae Ambrose Montgomery, 83, of Waterloo, died Friday, Dec. 13, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital of natural causes.

She was born Aug. 15, 1936, in Goodman, Miss., to John Ivy and Katie Coleman Ambrose.

Effie attended East High School and graduated from Hawkeye Community College in 1972 with a degree in business. She worked at various department stores as a cashier, greeter and sometimes at the food counter, including at S.S. Kresge, Lad and Lassies, Arnolds and Woolworths, and she retired from Walmart.

Survived by: two sons, Efonda and Reggie (Theresa): three daughters, Marilyn, Kimberly and Angie Montgomery McGee; nine grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends of all ages.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband, Murphy Carter; two sons, Anthony “Tony” and Terry Culpepper; a grandchild, Ashton; a great-grandchild, Honesty; six brothers, Percy, John, J.B., Cliff, James, Leonard and adopted brother Luther; five sisters, Katie Goodson, Helen Collins, Willie Ree Wadlington, Minnie and Janie Mae Ambrose.