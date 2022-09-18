December 7, 1921-September 16, 2022
WATERLOO-Effie M. Frye, 100, of Waterloo, Iowa and formerly of Independence, passed peacefully, with her family by her side, on Friday, September 16, 2022, at Friendship Village in Waterloo
Private family services will be held at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, rural Oelwein, Iowa with Rev. Erica MacCreaigh officiating.
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein, is assisting the family.
Cards may be sent to Dean at 2361 155th Street, Independence, Iowa 50644.
Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com
Effie Mae Mettlin was born December 7, 1921 in Oelwein, the daughter of Charlie and Mary Lucy (Everett) Mettlin. She graduated from Oelwein High School in 1940. On July 20, 1946, she was united in marriage to Norman Scott Frye at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. They farmed northeast of Independence and moved into town in 1981. Effie greatly enjoyed January winters in Arizona. In 2002, Effie and Norman moved to Friendship Village in Waterloo. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Independence.
Effie is survived by her son: Dean Frye of Independence; son-in-law: Gary Petersen of Waterloo; 2 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren & 7 great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband: Norman on April 26, 2012; daughter: Jiana Norman; daughter-in-law: Lanette Frye; 3 brothers: Earl, Floyd and Harold Mettlin; and 2 sisters: Mary Blech and Jennie Johnson.
