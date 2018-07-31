Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Edythe A. Knudson-Noble

Edythe A. Knudson-Noble

EVANSDALE — Edythe A. Knudson-Noble, 89, of Evansdale, died Saturday, July 28, at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital.

She was born May 14, 1929, in Wanamingo, Minn., daughter of Ben and Cora Berg Krogh. She married Merle Gene Knudson; they later divorced. She married Gene Noble in 1990 in South Dakota.

Edythe worked as a real estate agent and manager for Currell Realty in Minnesota for many years, retiring in 1990.

Survived by: her husband; three sons, Brad (Babs) Knudson of Red Wing, Minn., Lon (Kristine) Knudson of Rochester, Minn., and Rick (Barb) Noble of Waterloo; two daughters, Gretchen (Jerry) Bareth of North Carolina and Jeanne (Jeff) Dinnebier of Mason City; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and two sisters, Mildred Nygaard of Woodbury, Minn., and Olga Janssen of Stewartville, Minn.

Preceded in death by: her parents; two brothers, Ben and Kenneth Krogh; and a sister, June Lewis.

Services: 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 2, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be for an hour before the service.

Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the family where a memorial fund will be established.

Condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Edythe A. Knudson-Noble (1929-2018)
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments