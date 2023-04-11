April 8, 2023
SHELL ROCK-Edwina “Connie” Louise Hovenga, age 87, of Shell Rock, Iowa, died Saturday, April 8, 2023, at her home of natural causes.
A Celebration of Life will be 1:30 p.m., Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Redman Funeral & Cremation Services Clarksville funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
