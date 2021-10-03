March 25, 1929-September 30, 2021

DENVER-Edwin Walter Buls, 92, of Denver, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at the Denver Sunset Home in Denver.

Eddie was born on March 25, 1929, on the family farm, east of Frederika, Iowa, the son of Wilhelm and Maria (Malzahn) Buls. He was baptized on April 28, 1929, and confirmed in 1942, both at St. John’s Evangelical Church-Siegel. He attended country school at Douglas Township #5 and graduated from Frederika High School in 1947. He was united in marriage Arlene Kolpek in February of 1952. Arlene passed away in September of 1977. Eddies love for dancing allowed him to meet Bernice Doepke and the couple was married on November 11, 1978, in Denver.

Together Eddie and Bernice farmed on the family farm where Eddie was born. He developed a passion early for farming and where he raised milk cows, pigs, chickens, and ducks. There were always dogs and cats around too. Eddie retired from farming in 1989 and the couple moved to Denver. After his retirement he began working at the Waverly Sale Barn and while at the sale barn he helped with the horse sales. While working at the sale barn he developed many friendships with those that attended from all over the world.

Eddie was active in the St. John’s U.C.C. Church, where he served the council in different positions and the Men’s Fellowship. He served as the Bremer County Township trustee. In his retirement he took a liking to woodworking. He also enjoyed spending time in the garden and playing cards, especially Schafopf and 500.

Eddie is survived by his wife, Bernice Buls; a daughter, Lori (Dennis) Klocke; a son, Gary Buls; a granddaughter, Denise (Kirby) Ramsey; a great grandson, Sam Ramsey; a sister, Bernice Kappmeyer; and many other family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Arlene (Kolpek) Buls; a brother Lawrence Buls: a sister, Eva Miller and two sisters in infancy.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, October 4, 2021, at. St. John’s United Church of Christ-Siegel, rural Waverly with Pastor Susan Weier officiating. Burial will be held in the St. John’s United Church of Christ Cemetery, Siegel. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver and also for one hour prior to services on Monday at the church. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com Memorials may be directed to the family for a later designation.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver is assisting the family. 319-984-5379