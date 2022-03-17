December 4, 1934-March 14, 2022

INDEPENDENCE-Edwin “Ted” Gerald Clark, 87, of Independence, Iowa, passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022, at his home in Independence. A memorial service will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, Engelkes Chapel in Grundy Center. Inurnment will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Grundy Center. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.

Ted was born on December 4, 1934, in Grundy Center, Iowa, to his parents Delbert and Vivian (Boren) Clark. He was raised in Grundy Center and graduated from Grundy Center High School in the class of 1953. He then enlisted in the United States Navy and served 4 years. Upon his honorable discharge he returned to Iowa and was united in marriage to Lois Smith on September 14, 1958. Together they made their home in Cedar Falls and welcomed 2 daughters into their family.

Ted worked as a printer at John Deere from 1964 until his retirement in 1993. All the while though, he ran his own printing company from his basement beginning in 1974; and continuing through 1981 when he bought the Clark Printing Shop until he sold the shop in 2014. During that time, he also worked construction in his afterhours, doing concrete and landscaping work.

Ted loved to fish, play cards, and travel to Florida to visit family. He was a member of a bowling team and even sponsored the team for league play.

Ted is survived by his daughters Kim Bruhn of Cedar Falls, Iowa and Kristi (Bob) Erck of Ft. Wayne, Indiana; grandchildren Matthew, Conrad, and Riley; 4 sisters-in-law; 2 brothers-in-law, many nieces and nephews; loving companion Jean Taylor; and extended family Lorry (Ward) Richards and Jeanne Taylor. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Lois Clark; brothers Bob Clark, Bill Clark; and nephews Tim Clark and Jeff Smith.