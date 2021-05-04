Edwin Lyle Hodgin

June 20, 1932-May 2, 2021

E. Lyle Hodgin, 88, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Hudson, died May 2, 2021 at Allen Hospital in Waterloo. He was born June 20, 1932 in Cresco, NE, son of Maxie D. and Minnie Gustafson Hodgin. He graduated from Orange Township High School in 1949 and attended Iowa State. He married Donna Tucker June 22, 1952 in Cedar Falls; she died March 1, 2019.

Lyle sold Walnut Grove Livestock Feed and Badger Farm Equip., was a salesman for Universal Industries of Hudson, drove a tank wagon truck for DX and Hudson Co-op, and was CEO of Members Mutual of Waterloo until retiring in 1994.

Lyle loved fishing, camping, and traveling. He was a member of many Barbershop Quartets. He especially enjoyed attending his children’s and grandchildren’s activities.

Survivors include: his children, Joy (Dave) Tokheim of Osceola, Randy (Teresa) Hodgin, and Jeff (Cindi) Hodgin, both of Hudson; six grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and one sister Marian Christiason of Cedar Falls. Preceded by: wife, Donna; two sisters, Melba Harbaugh and Carol Hensley; and brother in law, Milo Christiason.

Services: 11 am May 6 at Locke Funeral Home. Private family burial at Hudson Cemetery; Visitation: 4 – 7 pm May 5 at the funeral home with 7 pm Masonic Service. Memorials: UnityPoint Hospice or Wounded Warrior Project. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more.