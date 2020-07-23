× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1938—2020)

Edwin “Ed” Schumann, 81, of Waterloo, died Sunday, July 19, 2020 at home.

He was born October 4, 1938, in Davenport, the son of Edwin and Mildred Paulson Schumann. Ed graduated from Davenport High School in 1957 and attended University of Colorado. He then served in the US Army for four years in El Passo, TX.

He married Lyn Jones September 3, 1966 in Park Ridge, IL.

Ed ran the Arnold Palmer Indoor Golf School in Park Ridge, IL. He was the golf pro at Olympia Fields Country Club in Olympia Fields, IL, Emeis Golf Course in Davenport, and for 20 years at Sunnyside Golf Course in Waterloo. He also worked at Fox Ridge Golf course in Dike and Ridgeway Fairways. He also sold Tommy Armor Golf Equipment.

He was a member of B.P.O.E. #290 and the Pro Golfers Association. He was also past president of the Iowa PGA.

Ed is survived by his wife of Waterloo; two sons, Stephen F. Schumann of Waterloo‚ and William L. (Kimberle) Schumann of Scottsdale‚ AZ; and brother-in-law, Roland Miller of Santa Maria‚ CA.

He is preceded in death by his sister, Sally Miller of California.

Celebration of Life Services: will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to the Kidney Foundation or the American Cancer Society. Cards sent to the funeral home will be forwarded to the family. Condolences may be left at LockeFuneralHome.com.

