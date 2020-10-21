Edwin E. Smith

Ed E. Smith, 73, of Waterloo, died Sunday, October 18, at his home surrounded by loved ones. He was born March 13, 1947, in Waterloo, to Earl and Grace Walker Smith. He served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. Ed worked for many years at Hinson Mfg. He was bus driver for Waterloo Community School District and also Exceptional Persons. Later, he drove truck for Cessford Construction. He married Ruth Boehmer in 1974 and they divorced. He married Margaret (Marsh) Lundgren in Cedar Falls.