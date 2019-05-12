(1933-2019)
CEDAR FALLS —- Edwin E. Dickens, 85, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, May 10, at St. Mary’s Hospital-Mayo Clinic Hospital in Rochester, Minn.
He was born June 6, 1933, in Albuquerque, N.M., son of Hilary and Belva (St. Clair) Dickens. He married Verla J. Mordhorst on Aug. 17, 1958. She preceded him in death. He married Mary Shoup on July 11, 1998, in Cedar Falls.
Edwin earned his doctorate degree in chiropractic and owned and operated Dickens Chiropractic in Waverly. He assisted with the University of Northern Iowa and Arkansas Track and Field Teams and worked in chiropractic in 16 countries.
Survivors: his wife, Mary Shoup-Dickens of Cedar Falls; two sons, Eddie (Holly) Dickens of Colorado, and Ron (Dani) Dickens of Shell Rock; two daughters, Cheryl Peterson of Cedar Rapids and Sheila Dickens of South Carolina; a stepson, Zach (Megan) Geary of Des Moines; a stepdaughter, Wesley Payne of Waterloo; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Betty, of Washington State.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his first wife; and a brother, H.B. Dickens.
Services: Private services will be at a later date. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, Cedar Falls.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences at www.DahlFuneralHome.com
