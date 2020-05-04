Edwin C. ‘Butch’ Ash

(1948-2020)
GRUNDY CENTER -- Edwin “Butch” Carl Ash, 72, of Grundy Center, died May 2 at Grundy County Memorial Hospital in Grundy Center.
He was born Feb. 21, 1948, in Grundy Center, son of Erwin and Katherine (Groenwald) Ash. Butch graduated from Grundy Center High School in 1967. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, stationed with the First Division, “The Big Red One.” He married Elizabeth Ann Buck on July 28, 1972, at Sacred Heart Church in Grundy Center.
Edwin worked for Viking Pump in the foundry for more than 40 years, retiring in 2010.
Survivors: his wife; children, Logan (Morgan) Ash of Camarillo, Calif., and Regina (Ryan) Ash-Moore of Iowa City; grandchildren, Logan Zackary of San Antonio, Isabella Ash of Camarillo, Calif., Bernadette Moore of Iowa City and Lincoln Ash of Camarillo, Calif.; sisters, Barb Becker of Grundy Center, Carol Hogan of Eufaula, Ala., and Edith Tinney; and brothers, Donovan Ash of Grundy Center, Paul Ash of Waterloo, Kay Ash of Parkersburg and Kevin Ash of Grundy Center.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a sister, Jeane Becker; his mother-in-law, Marjorie Buck; and father-in-law, Paul Buck.
Services: A private burial will be held at a later date. Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, Engelkes-Chapel is assisting the family.
Memorials: to the family to be donated to a cause at a later date.
Butch was an avid bookworm. While he hunted deer and pheasant in his younger years, he eventually transitioned to just hunting deer. Edwin loved his time on the farm and especially his garden. Butch's favorite time was spent with his family, including his grandchildren who would visit during the summer.
