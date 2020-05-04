Edwin C. ‘Butch’ Ash

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1948-2020)

GRUNDY CENTER -- Edwin “Butch” Carl Ash, 72, of Grundy Center, died May 2 at Grundy County Memorial Hospital in Grundy Center.

He was born Feb. 21, 1948, in Grundy Center, son of Erwin and Katherine (Groenwald) Ash. Butch graduated from Grundy Center High School in 1967. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, stationed with the First Division, “The Big Red One.” He married Elizabeth Ann Buck on July 28, 1972, at Sacred Heart Church in Grundy Center.

Edwin worked for Viking Pump in the foundry for more than 40 years, retiring in 2010.

Survivors: his wife; children, Logan (Morgan) Ash of Camarillo, Calif., and Regina (Ryan) Ash-Moore of Iowa City; grandchildren, Logan Zackary of San Antonio, Isabella Ash of Camarillo, Calif., Bernadette Moore of Iowa City and Lincoln Ash of Camarillo, Calif.; sisters, Barb Becker of Grundy Center, Carol Hogan of Eufaula, Ala., and Edith Tinney; and brothers, Donovan Ash of Grundy Center, Paul Ash of Waterloo, Kay Ash of Parkersburg and Kevin Ash of Grundy Center.

Preceded in death by: his parents; a sister, Jeane Becker; his mother-in-law, Marjorie Buck; and father-in-law, Paul Buck.